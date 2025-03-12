North Texas man sentenced to 15 years in prison after stalking, attacking multiple women

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a series of sexual assaults and predatory attacks on women in Collin County, District Attorney Greg Willis announced in a news release Wednesday.

Tyler Wakefield pleaded guilty to a robbery charge stemming from an incident in July of 2022.

According to the news release, Wakefield attacked a woman who was visiting a friend at a Plano apartment complex. The release stated that Wakefield ambushed the woman in the parking lot, forced her into a stairwell and attempted to tear off her clothes.

The attack was interrupted when Wakefield was distracted by a passing car and a resident returning home. As he ran away, Wakefield took the victim's phone and smashed it on the ground.

Hours later, police said Wakefield returned to the apartment complex, where the victim and another person got pictures of his license plate.

Detectives witnessed Wakefield stalking women

The Plano Police Department used the license plate to surveil Wakefield after the attack.

The department said detectives assigned to observe Wakefield saw him following a woman jogging in Anna. They also said the saw Wakefield hide behind cars and trail women who were alone in parking lots. When he closed in on one woman near an apartment complex in Allen, the detectives stepped in and arrested him, the release said.

More allegations revealed during sentencing

At the sentencing hearing following Wakefield's guilty plea, a detective testified how they saw Wakefield stalk and hunt for potential victims in public spaces across Collin County.

There was also testimony about other accusations, including that Wakefield allegedly rammed a woman's car twice while her child was inside the vehicle and continued to chase her until police intervened.

The judge sentenced Wakefield to 15 years in prison. The possible sentence ranged from 2 years to 20 years.

"Wakefield was a serial predator who stalked, attacked and terrorized women in their own communities. Thanks to a courageous victim and outstanding police work, he was stopped before he could do even more harm. No woman should have to live in fear of being hunted like prey. This sentence ensures he won't be able to target another victim for a long time," Willis said in a statement.