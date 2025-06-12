North Texas cities brace for anti-ICE protests

Several North Texas Cities are bracing for anti-ICE protests this weekend.

The protests are organized through the No Kings movement, which was formed to protest what they call authoritarianism from the Trump administration.

"The briefing that I got was that a large group will begin to start their protest near Trinity Groves, then march across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and end at our jail," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced he's deploying at least 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and 2,000 Texas D.P.S. troopers across the state to assist local law enforcement and to maintain law and order.

"If people block traffic on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, they'll be, likely, confronted by local law enforcement and perhaps by DPS and National Guard troops that we didn't request but the governor said anyway," said Jenkins.

Jenkins is pleading with organizers to protest outside the Crowley Courts building to avoid any chaos. As for any outside agitators, he says they are not welcome.

Dallas police say they will not interfere with a lawful and peaceful protest.

"At demonstrations like this, participants will see our patrols as they always do at large events," Dallas police said. "Our main priority remains the safety of the people who live, work, and visit the city of Dallas."

Dallas Councilmember Adam Bazaldua said he plans to participate in Saturday's rally.

"I would ask that you protest peacefully. I think protesting is a fundamental right of us as Americans, it's a fundamental right on any of the changes that we've seen. It acts as a catalyst to voices who are often overlooked, and so I encourage you to use that right, but do so peacefully," said Bazaldua

There are also planned protests on Saturday in other North Texas cities, including Fort Worth and Denton.