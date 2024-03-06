North Texas carjacking kidnapper gets 30 year sentence

NORTH TEXAS - A carjacker who abducted two women in North Texas while attempting to dodge and flee from police received a 30-year sentence in prison on Monday.

Thirty-six-year-old Anthony Scott Gordon entered a guilty plea in September 2022 to kidnapping, carjacking, and brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime.

Gordon admitted that on August 6, 2020, he walked up to a parked Ford F150 on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth with a gun in both hands. He fired one gun into the street with the other aimed at the driver. In fear for her life, the driver got out of the car and Gordon drove away in it.

Four days later, through a backdoor, Gordon entered a Richardson store and pointed a gun at an employee and asked for her vehicle, which was parked outside. She also feared for her life and gave him the keys.

Gordon threatened to shoot the employee if she called the police, then got into the vehicle and drove away.

Later that month, Gordon abducted a woman to stop her from turning him in to the police, refusing to leave her location. He hit her in the head with a gun and crushed her iPhone with his bare hands, court documents state.

The next day, Gordon dragged the woman down a stairwell and forced her into the trunk of his car. The woman screamed for help and struggled, fighting back as he pushed her in the backseat. He then proceeded to drive around Dallas. During the drive, Gordon said they needed to leave the state.

She convinced him to park at a Motel 6 and managed to escape.

After she escaped, Gordon sent her a text message saying, "I swear to god ima hurt you bad… I'm tellin u now ima find u I promised I'll make it long and painful."

In early Sept., Gordon went to Fort Worth for a drug deal. After spotting the police, he fled, jumping over multiple residential fences until he came upon another victim's home and entered through the back door.

Court documents say Gordon grabbed her by the neck, pointed a firearm at her, and led her at gunpoint toward the front of the house, where law enforcement was waiting. She was able to break free and ran out the front door, where she was met by police.

During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement found a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber pistol and a stolen Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.