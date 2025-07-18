North Texas cannabis industry looks toward special session after Gov. Abbott vetoed THC ban

A lot of buzz is building in the Texas cannabis industry as lawmakers prepare to enter a special legislative session on Monday.

At Tobacco Hemp Cigars (T.H.C.) in Dallas, anticipation is growing for business owners like Alvis Hillman.

"I'm pretty confident in the decisions they're going to make. I know we need regulation as far as like 21 and over—only adults' purchases," Hillman said.

Bill vetoed, tensions rise

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pushed Senate Bill 3 during the regular session. The bill would have banned most hemp-derived THC products in Texas. But Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill, citing concerns over legal challenges.

Patrick responded, "One can only come to this conclusion, which surprises me: The governor of the state of Texas wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Texas."

The veto exposed a growing division among Republicans over the issue.

Industry hopes for fair debate

"Now that they don't have the leverage of the other bills, I feel like it will be honest opinions from both sides," Hillman said.

Abbott has said he wants to "craft a law that does as much as possible to corral the problems while also being structured so that it can go into effect this year."

Support for regulation grows

Hillman said he supports regulation in the industry.

"Regulation will be great. It will keep it from getting into the hands of children—child safety packaging, you know, things like this," he said.

He also supports having state facilities test products and setting a milligram cap on items like edibles.

Advocates prepare for Austin

With the special session looming, Hillman said it's all hands on deck.

"Everyone has to go to Austin, show up, talk to senators, representatives, and show them this is something that's benefitting us, and not harming us," he said.

The special session begins Monday, July 21, and runs through Aug. 19.