North Texas basketball star to lead Arkansas in Sweet 16 game Thursday

By Keith Russell

/ CBS Texas

DUNCANVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — When Arkansas meets UConn in the Sweet 16 game Thursday night, a player with North Texas roots will be on center stage.

Razorbacks freshman Anthony Black was a McDonald's All American just last season at Duncanville. He's now a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft this June.

Anthony's mother, Jennifer Black, and his stepfather, David Peavy, said this time period is moving really fast.

"We don't talk at all about NBA. We don't talk at all about the draft. We don't talk at all about any of that," Black said. "We want him just to be living in this moment right and doing whatever he has to do to help his team win a championship."

