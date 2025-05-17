Families across North Texas face rising baby product costs amid tariff uncertainty

North Texas families brace for price increase of baby products due to possible tariffs

The trade war between the United States and China may be cooling, but families across North Texas are bracing for tariff-driven price increases on essential baby products, including car seats and strollers.

Suzanne Fluke, owner of The Happy Lark, a locally owned toy and gear store in Fort Worth, said she is fighting to keep these items affordable and accessible.

"It's been pretty scary, honestly—just a lot of uncertainty," Fluke said. "We got news earlier this week that tariffs are going down, which is great. But now, it's hard to make any plans moving forward because we don't know if they'll go back up in the future."

The sudden drop in tariffs follows a May 12 presidential action modifying reciprocal tariff rates after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency related to U.S. trade.

As a result, the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day truce, suspending a higher spike in taxes on imported goods in favor of a smaller range of tariffs for both sides.

However, rising prices have already hit the baby product industry hard, with manufacturers announcing cost increases in recent days.

"Our best-selling car seat was $350, and now it's $500. That's a huge price difference for us, but it's also a huge price difference for young families trying to keep their kids safe," Fluke said.

She also expressed concerns about supply chain issues and the possibility that brands may shift to direct-to-consumer sales, bypassing local stores altogether.

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association reports that about 90% of core baby products are made in Asia.

While there have been calls for exemptions on essential baby products, no decisions have been made. However, during a May meeting of the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that baby product tariff exemptions are under consideration by the Trump administration.

"While the temporary decrease in the tariff rate for Chinese imports is a welcome move in the right direction, JPMA remains steadfast in asking for a broad exemption of baby and children's products from tariffs," said Lisa Trofe, executive director of JPMA. "This would assure American families that essential products for the care and safety of babies and children will be affordable and available when they need them most."

Kirti Sinha, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Accounting Department at UT Dallas, said understanding the long-term impact on the Texas economy will take time.

"Wait and watch. It's kind of a pull-back versus push-forward strategy that consumers can use right now," Sinha said, advising families to evaluate essential goods versus non-essential purchases.

"If it's a non-essential item, just wait 90 days or six months to see how the situation unfolds," she said. "But there's no need to panic. These are tried-and-tested tools. All it takes is a little more planning."

Until there is more clarity, Fluke said she worries about the long-term impact on her store.

"You really get to know families well when they come in looking at strollers. You talk to them about their worries and pain points," she said. "Their money doesn't go as far, so they're spending less, and that will end up hurting our business."