North Texas police search for armed robbery suspect considered dangerous

Police in a North Texas city are searching for a male suspect believed to be involved in multiple armed robberies.

Lewisville police describe the suspect as Hispanic, between 16 and 22 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie, gray shorts with a black stripe and white graphic, a gray backpack, black shoes, and a black and red skull graphic face mask.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Frequent sightings near highway

Police say the suspect has been frequently seen traveling through the area near South State Highway 121 Business and Corporate Drive in Lewisville.

Lewisville Police Department

Public urged not to approach

Authorities are urging the public not to approach the suspect if spotted. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Contact information for tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Kelly at (972) 219-3661 or via email at kkelly@cityoflewisville.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.