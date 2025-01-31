North Texas' 1st Sports Moms tackle first NIL, sports conference

CEDAR HILL — April Moore said the learning curve regarding NCAA rules on name, image, and likeness (NIL) was quick.

From August to December, the mother of three got a real-life course.

"Name, image, and likeness. I'm like, what is that?" Moore said.

Duncanville High School's Keelon Russell is her son. The 17-year-old is at the University of Alabama. He was an early graduate, off to Alabama to focus on football.

Russell was highly sought after, and recruiters considered him the best quarterback in Texas. Bama fan pages call him the number-one-rated Crimson Tide signee of all time. Gatorade's National Player of the Year 2024-2025 started getting offers from companies before he graduated, his mother said.

"My part was, why are you calling now? Where were you a year ago? Where were you two years ago?" Moore said.

Her candor about her son's worth on and off the field attracted seasoned knowledge from other sports parents. But Moore knew her family needed a team to assist Russell beyond her research.

"I know that I wanted him to get paid his worth. Money was never a big factor for us because if it was, some things might be different," she said. "But it was more: Where do you want to play? What do you see yourself? What stage do you want to be on?"

Moore will share her knowledge on navigating the budding business and brand of Russell at a sports conference at Trinity Church, on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Karen Reese is spearheading the "1st Sports Moms Conference." She was attending the same church when she said divine inspiration hit her. The direction was clear.

"I need to create a conference where I can bring speakers in to give parents the information they need in order to make an informed decision," Reese said.

Reese runs a nonprofit and a media company. She does a digitally based talk show with other women called "Can We Talk Sports?" Talking sports these days, according to the event organizer, means being informed and knowing an array of information for your child.

"So we're bringing in people who have that experience with the deals and can help the parents on what to do, how to do it," Reese said. "We're bringing in mental health people. We're bringing in sports agents. We're bringing in people who are going to talk about and explain the difference between an NIL and a collective."

The multi-hour conference will also share information on tax strategies for parents, marketing for social media, taking on athletic health, and understanding the college portal. One of the featured guests is the mother of 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Ferrante Edmonds.

"If I can impact 50,000 women, for them to make a great decision for their kids, then I've done what I've set out to do," Reese said. "And that's for them to make an informed decision even before their kids come and say, 'Mommy, can I play?'"

Moore said a knowledgeable mother doesn't have to mean "Momager." Her duties, she said, are to look after the best interest of her children.

In Russell's case, the family selected a team of people who are not all under one roof.

"They've helped me navigate through this world of people that saw the opportunity of NIL and jumped on it," she said.

Moore said the world of NIL, from her perspective, is intense and ever-changing. Russell has a partnership and will be making rounds at the Super Bowl. She leaves next week to meet him.

Moore is also moving to Tuscaloosa to be closer to her son when his twin sister graduates in a few months.