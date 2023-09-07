Watch CBS News
North Richland Hills firefighters rescue, revive dog from house fire

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A dog is recovering after being rescued by North Richland Hills firefighters from a one-alarm house fire Wednesday night, officials said.

Just after 9 p.m. Sept. 6, firefighters responded to a call on Paramount Street. When they arrived, heavy smoke was reportedly coming from the house and the homeowners were outside.

Officials said they were then made aware that several pets were unnaccounted for inside the home and subsequently went on to search for the animals.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs, one of which needed CPR and oxygen. That dog, officials said, is "recovering well" at the North Richland Hills Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. Two dogs did ultimately pass away, though, as a result of the fire.

The blaze was later put out after 11 p.m. and the homeowners were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains publicly unknown.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

