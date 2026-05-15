Remains identified as missing 6‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez‑Alvarez in Everman investigation, officials say

Authorities confirmed Friday that human remains uncovered during an excavation at an Everman home have been identified as those of 6‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez‑Alvarez, whose disappearance set off a capital murder investigation and an international search for his mother.

The child had been missing since 2022.

The remains were located as investigators carried out a search at a residence on Wisteria Drive. According to officials, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to verify the identity.

Investigators long suspected death

Noel had developmental and physical disabilities, and authorities had believed for some time that he had died, though his whereabouts remained unknown.

His mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, is charged with capital murder. Investigators say she left the country with six of her other children shortly after a welfare check, traveling to India before she was eventually found, extradited and booked into the Tarrant County Jail in August 2025.

Mother ruled incompetent for trial

In April 2026, a judge determined she was incompetent to stand trial and ordered her to a state hospital for treatment aimed at restoring competency.

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said the case continues to weigh heavily on the community.

"This case has weighed heavily on our community from the beginning," Sorrells said in a news release. "Noel was a child whose life mattered. He deserved protection, care, and love. Instead, he became the victim of an unthinkable crime."

He added, "Our responsibility is to seek justice for Noel and to hold Cindy Rodriguez fully accountable under the law. We owe that to Noel and to the people of Tarrant County."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.