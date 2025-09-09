Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the North Texas mother arrested by the FBI in the death of her son, faces new charges

New charges for Cindy Rodriguez Singh, North Texas mother arrested by FBI in death of her son

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the North Texas mother charged with the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son is facing four additional charges, according to the Tarrant County court.

Already indicted on capital murder of a person under 10 years old, 40-year-old Rodriguez Singh now faces charges for abandoning a child without the intent to return, leaving a child without proper care and two charges of injury to a child.

Rodriguez Singh was arrested in India last month by the FBI. She was added to the agency's Top Ten Most Wanted list after she fled the country in March 2023, authorities said.

Rodriguez Singh indicted in 2023 for murder

In October 2023, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Rodriguez Singh on capital murder and additional charges related to her son's disappearance. Noel Rodriguez Alvarez was last seen in October 2022, but his family did not report him missing until March 2023. An Amber Alert was issued on March 25 of that year.

Witnesses told police Rodriguez Singh had been abusive toward the boy and referred to him as "evil" or "possessed." She reportedly did not want him near her other children due to his intellectual disabilities.

Officials said the FBI had teams working continuously with international partners to locate Rodriguez Singh. Her husband, Arshdeep Singh, had purchased one-way plane tickets to India for Rodriguez Singh and her other children just days after Noel Rodriguez Alvarez was reported missing, according to law enforcement.

Rodriguez Singh is currently in the Tarrant County Jail. Her bond has been set at $10 million.