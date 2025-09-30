Watch CBS News
No indictment in fatal Denton Square shooting of homeless man, officials say

Doug Myers
A grand jury has declined to indict a man who fatally shot a homeless man multiple times during a disturbance while visiting Denton's downtown square with his family in early August, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly after noon on Saturday, Aug. 9, in the 200 block of Hickory Street near Elm Street.

The case, involving the death of 61-year-old Jon Ruff, was referred to the Denton County District Attorney's Office for presentation to a grand jury — a standard procedure for homicide cases in the county, regardless of whether an arrest has been made, according to Denton police.

Investigation submitted to prosecutors

The Denton Police Department conducted a full investigation and submitted all evidence to the District Attorney's Office, officials said.

As a result of the grand jury's decision, the police investigation is now closed.

Suspect remained at the scene

Ruff was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The suspected shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with police during questioning, authorities said.

The department extended condolences to Ruff's family, friends, and loved ones.

