Grand jury to review fatal Denton Square shooting of homeless man, police say

No charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a homeless individual multiple times during a disturbance while visiting Denton's downtown square with his family, police said Wednesday.

The case, involving the death of 61-year-old Jon Ruff, will be referred to the Denton County District Attorney's Office for presentation to a grand jury - a standard procedure for homicide cases in the county, regardless of whether an arrest has been made, according to Denton police.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, Aug. 9, in the 200 block of Hickory Street near Elm Street.

Alleged shooter stayed and cooperated

Ruff was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspected shooting suspect remained at the scene and has been cooperative while being questioned by police, authorities said.

Police say investigation ongoing

"While detectives determine the facts of what led to the shooting, some details cannot yet be shared to maintain the integrity of the investigation," Denton police said in a news release on Wednesday.

"... Officers continue to have a visible presence downtown. The shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the public."

Public urged to share video

The investigation is continuing, according to police.

"Residents are urged to rely only on verified official sources for details associated with the investigation," Denton police said.

Anyone with additional video connected to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Badiru at (940) 349-7977.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.