Homeless man dies after shooting in Denton's downtown square, police say

A man experiencing homelessness died Saturday after being shot during a disturbance in Denton's downtown square, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 200 block of Hickory Street near Elm Street.

According to a news release from the Denton Police Department, a disturbance took place between a male patron and the homeless individual prior to the shooting.

The suspected shooter remained at the scene and is being questioned by officers, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.