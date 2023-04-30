NFL star Von Miller returns home to host sixth annual 'Von Miller Day' in DeSoto

DESOTO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It's not every day you get to meet your hometown hero. But on Saturday, kids in DeSoto got to do just that.

Desoto native and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller returned home to host his sixth annual "Von Miller Day" in Zeiger Park.

As all eyes were focused on the NFL Draft this weekend, Miller was focused on giving back to the community that shaped his future.

In addition to free food, giveaways and the chance to meet the Buffalo Bills star, Von's Vision Program provided free eye exams and free pairs of glasses for more than 200 low-income children in the community.

"I see myself in them," Miller said. "To come back here and interact with so many people that look like me, that come from the same place that I come from, is super cool."

He said he hopes that the kids will see that they, too, can achieve anything they put their mind to.

"It's like that Spider-Man quote we say all the time, 'With great power comes great responsibility,' and we have a huge platform in the NFL, and to be able to use that for good is just totally cool," Miller said.