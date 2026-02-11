Watch CBS News
New video shows moments before fatal Dallas police shooting after a reported knife threat

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
A new video shows what led up to the third shooting by a Dallas police officer this year

Police were responding to a call Sunday night at an apartment complex on Lemmon Avenue, near the Mahanna Street intersection, after a suspect armed with a knife, threatening to harm, was reported. 

When they arrived, police say James Thomas answered the door with a box cutter in his hand and slammed the door in the officers' faces.

According to the report, Thomas said he did not want to stab himself; he wanted to be shot. 

Moments later, officers heard a female voice from inside and Thomas yelled, "It's your fault." 

In that chaos that followed, police say Thomas charged at them with the knife, and ignored verbal commands for Thomas to drop the knife before firing their weapons.   

Thomas later died at the hospital. 

No officers were hurt, and all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine when an officer fires a weapon on duty.

