Reported knife threat leads to shooting response by Dallas police on Lemmon Avenue, officials say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting involving an officer on Lemmon Avenue, west of the Dallas North Tollway, on Sunday night, the department said.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Lemmon Avenue, near the Mahanna Street intersection, after a suspect armed with a knife, threatening to harm others, was reported.

Dallas police did not say how many were injured. Officials did say no officers were injured during the incident, and commanders are en route to the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.