White House releases new official Trump portrait. See it here.

Caitlin Yilek
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
Washington — The White House unveiled a new portrait of President Trump on Monday, showing him in a slightly different light than the portrait released ahead of his inauguration in January

In the latest portrait, Mr. Trump wears his signature red tie and his face is accentuated by deep shadowing. 

image.png
The White House released a new version of President Trump's official portrait on June 2, 2025.  White House

Mr. Trump's face was more brightly illuminated in the portrait released earlier this year by his presidential transition office, and he wore a blue tie. The earlier photograph had the American flag in the background, while Mr. Trump is featured in front of a black backdrop in the newer version.

Both photographs were taken by chief White House photographer Daniel Torok. 

trump-portrait.jpg
A portrait of President-elect Donald Trump, released by his presidential transition office in January 2025. Trump Transition Office

The White House shared a short video on Monday of the new portrait being hung in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with few details about why it was updated.

A White House official told CBS News that the updated portrait will soon replace the official photographs of Mr. Trump that have already been hung in federal buildings and offices. 

The new version has already been updated on the White House's website. 

The official portrait from Mr. Trump's first term, taken in 2017, captures him smiling broadly in front of an American flag, wearing a blue tie. 

trump-portrait.jpg
President Donald Trump's 2017 official portrait. White House
