Official portraits of Trump, Vance released ahead of inauguration
The presidential transition has released portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance ahead of their inauguration on Jan. 20.
Trump and Vance are each wearing blue suits and blue ties, standing in front of an American flag. Vance's photo captures him from the torso up, his arms crossed with a small smile. Trump's face takes up more of the frame in his photo, which depicts him from the chest up. He appears stern, with one eye cocked.
The portraits were taken by Trump's chief photographer, Daniel Torok.
While Trump's official portrait from his first presidency depicts him smiling broadly, the expression on his face in his new portrait may bear a closer resemblance to the 2023 booking photo he was required to take after surrendering on criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia.
He entered a not guilty plea in that case, which revolved around Trump's 2020 post-election efforts to overturn his loss in that state. The case never went to trial.