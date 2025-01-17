Official portraits of Trump, Vance released ahead of inauguration

The presidential transition has released portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance ahead of their inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump and Vance are each wearing blue suits and blue ties, standing in front of an American flag. Vance's photo captures him from the torso up, his arms crossed with a small smile. Trump's face takes up more of the frame in his photo, which depicts him from the chest up. He appears stern, with one eye cocked.

The portraits were taken by Trump's chief photographer, Daniel Torok.

A portrait of President-elect Donald Trump, released by his presidential transition office. CBS News

A portrait of Vice President-elect JD Vance, released by the presidential transition. CBS News

While Trump's official portrait from his first presidency depicts him smiling broadly, the expression on his face in his new portrait may bear a closer resemblance to the 2023 booking photo he was required to take after surrendering on criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

President Donald Trump's 2017 official portrait. CBS News

Former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

He entered a not guilty plea in that case, which revolved around Trump's 2020 post-election efforts to overturn his loss in that state. The case never went to trial.