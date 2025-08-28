New superintendent brings fresh vision to Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools

New superintendent brings new vision to Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools

As the new school year begins, the Diocese of Dallas is welcoming a new leader in Catholic education.

Jeanette Lambert has stepped into the role of Superintendent of Catholic Schools, bringing more than two decades of experience and a mission to grow both enrollment and faith.

"It's surreal," Lambert said. "Four weeks in, and now — I'm ready."

Lambert, who has worked in education for 27 years and previously served as a site administrator for many years in California, and then last year, came to North Texas to serve as the Associate Superintendent for Operational Vitality.

Lambert comes from a counseling background and says her approach centers on supporting the "whole child." "I came into education through a counseling lens," she said. "When I talk about the whole child, I truly see the whole child."

Her leadership begins at a pivotal time for private education in Texas. Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) into law. The program, which takes effect in 2026, will allow eligible families to apply for up to $10,000 to use toward private school tuition — including Catholic schools.

"Transformational," Lambert said, describing the ESA initiative. "This is an opportunity that will really change lives. When you think about what a faith-based education does for our children, we build leaders. And these leaders go out into the world."

To prepare, the diocese will hire a dedicated ESA liaison this fall to assist families and school leaders through the application process ahead of the program's January launch.

Lambert is also prioritizing communication. The diocese recently launched a new advertising campaign aimed at supporting and informing families.

"This was a new venture for us — to really put out our focus on supporting our parents and being partners in education," she said.

Currently, the Diocese of Dallas oversees 36 schools and serves roughly 14,000 students. But the needs — and challenges — vary greatly by region.

In southern Dallas, Lambert said, schools are under-resourced and face unique challenges. "We're really trying to support our South Dallas schools," she said. "Right now, we're working on collaborative models to bring these schools together."

Meanwhile, Catholic school enrollment is booming in northern areas like Collin and Denton counties. The diocese plans to open a new school in Frisco using a regional model.

"This is really an innovative approach to Catholic education," Lambert said. "We have five parishes that are partnering with us right now to raise funds."

Even as she leads systemwide growth efforts, Lambert said she remains focused on the classroom experience.

"We have an opportunity with technology right now to really drive education deeper," she said. "I think our students can be the guide to their learning — and we come alongside them on that journey."

Another shift coming to diocesan schools involves testing. Currently, students only take one major assessment per year, similar in structure to the STAAR test used in Texas public schools. But starting next year, schools in the diocese will begin testing three times annually — aligning with potential changes being considered at the state level for public education.

Lambert said the goal is to better track student progress throughout the year, without overburdening them.