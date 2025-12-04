New STAAR test becomes law on Thursday, won't be implemented until 27-28 school year

The STAAR test is nearing its end for students across Texas.

The new format for the revamped statewide standardized testing officially became law on Thursday; however, it will not be implemented until the 2027-2028 school year.

The new format will replace the current one-day testing for three shorter assessments throughout the school year. This is designed so educators can track progress and make adjustments throughout the year before students move on to the next grade level.

Texas Education Agency officials still need to work on creating the test, and those details will take time to work out before it can be implemented. One of the reasons CBS Texas has heard for the change is to eliminate the high-stakes end-of-year test that many educators say they did not like.

"The last thing I want is a student that comes into a school nervous to take a big exam, crying because they feel the pressure of it, and they're in the 4th grade," said Dr. Matt Smith, the Arlington ISD Superintendent.

We've also been told that there will be feedback for teachers and parents within 48 hours of taking the exams and raw scores will be provided two days later, which is much faster than the current format, which took weeks.