New speakeasy bar to debut in Fort Worth's West 7th street, exclusive access for entry

A new hidden speakeasy concept bar is coming to the West 7th Entertainment District in Fort Worth.

Located at 2811 Bledsoe St, No Vacancy, is described as an underground, invitation-only bar. To the common eye, this address will simply be a green dumpster in an alley. However, to those in the know, specifically with the right invitation and code, that green dumpster leads the way to a hidden speakeasy.

Existing bars on West 7th

The concept of a hidden bar is not new to the area, as the Bodega Speakeasy & Grocery is an existing "secret" bar in the district. Bodega exists behind a functioning grocery storefront, where patrons can purchase an item for a code on their receipt.

Where a bar like Bodega and No Vacancy differ is the accessibility of entry.

Invite-only access

To gain access to this hidden bar, patrons must have one of the following invitations: a confirmed bottle service table reservation with the personal entry code, an invite from one the staff at any one of their sister concept bars, a platinum member card or a long-term patron pass.

According to No Vacancy's website, once you've booked a reservation, walk up to the scanner with your invitation and scan it and the door will open. Once inside your ID and invitation will be verified.

The exclusive bar is open from Friday to Sunday from the hours of 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., including Saturday night after hours from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. with an additional cover fee.

Safety and security on West 7th Street

Most bars located in the area of Fort Worth's West 7th Street close at 2 a.m., following the general cutoff time for bars in Texas to stop serving alcohol set by the TABC.

Police presence in the West 7th area was increased a few years ago after the death of a TCU student in 2023 and the death of a 29-year-old in 2024. Alongside additional police, the installation of security cameras and a ban on open containers in the area was implemented in 2024.

Since the new effort to keep West 7th safe, crimes against persons in the area have decreased by 15.3% according to the city's public safety report in April 2024.