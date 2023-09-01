Man fatally shot in West 7th Street area, police say a suspect is in custody

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man was fatally shot in the West 7th Street area of Fort Worth Friday morning.

Police say they heard gunshots and responded to the scene at 3000 Bledsoe St. just after 1 a.m. where a man had been struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

After a search of the area, police say they have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.