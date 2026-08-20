New details and troubling backgrounds revealed in Karmelo Anthony's retrial hearing

The gloves have come off in the ongoing courtroom drama involving convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys are using a motion for a new trial hearing to expose the violent backgrounds of both Anthony and Austin Metcalf.

There was a private off-record agreement to keep the sordid backgrounds of both Anthony and Austin Metcalf from the jury and the public so that the murder trial would focus solely on what happened under the tent at that Frisco high school track meet last year.

Now both sides are releasing those background reports, with the defense going first by going over 20 pages of Austin Metcalf's behavioral history.

Anthony was dressed in a suit and tie for Thursday's hearing, which began with the defense arguing that efforts by the trial judge and prosecutors to combat threats and address disruptions actually prevented Anthony from receiving an open and fair trial.

But bombshell testimony came from Anthony's trial attorney, Mike Howard, about Austin Metcalf's background report that was never presented to the jury.

CBS News Texas has also learned new details about Austin Metcalf's background from court documents.

Austin Metcalf and his brother Hunter Metcalf were once caught spray painting graffiti, including "KKK kill all blacks" and "Heil Hitler," along with the N-word, and were sentenced to 12 months of juvenile probation, court documents show.

Records reveal they reportedly told authorities, "we did some dumb stuff" and "we did some vandalism."

There are several documented instances of Austin Metcalf using racial slurs in school, and in 2023, Austin Metcalf was accused of bullying a Black student in class.

In 2018, according to court documents, while still in elementary school, Austin Metcalf and his brother were accused of bullying and assaulting a female, which led to his arrest.

During an argument in 2024 with another female student, Austin Metcalf allegedly "knocked her to the ground and punched her in the stomach," reports state, and he was also kicked out of a football game and later texted someone, "I was about to beat the (expletive) out of those kids."

At a previous track meet, when another student alerted Austin Metcalf that someone not on their team "behind our bench was talking wild," Austin Metcalf reportedly replied, "Kill that mf," court documents state.

During the 2023-2024 school year, he received in-school suspension twice.

School disciplinary records from April 2022 to May 2024 reveal that he reportedly called a teacher the B-word, or used profanity and that he told a school official that "He couldn't control it and wasn't aware that it was coming out of his mouth."

In 2024, on at least five occasions, records show, Austin Metcalf saw a counselor regarding his anger and rage during a football game.

In 2021, he was banned from attending basketball games for a season after yelling profanity at a player.

Court documents state that Austin Metcalf was also suspended after he and another student were talking about bringing a gun to school the following day.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have a 75-page character dossier on Anthony, which they promise to present.

That document shows that on the morning of the stabbing, Anthony sent out a text saying he was "low-key on the verge" and that his girlfriend went to their school principal to complain that he had been stalking her because she broke up with him.