Feds indict Texas woman in attempted arson targeting Comal County GOP headquarters, prosecutors say

A New Braunfels woman has been indicted in federal court in San Antonio, accused of trying to ignite a fire inside the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters and two other businesses during an incident in mid‑January, prosecutors said.

Grace Carol Brown New Braunfels Police Department

Prosecutors say 22‑year‑old Grace Carol Brown is charged with attempting to damage commercial property by fire – a federal offense that carries a potential sentence of five to 20 years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Investigators describe alleged attempt

Investigators allege that on Jan. 14, Brown shattered a window at the building, tossed a backpack inside, and tried to climb through the opening. When that failed, she was accused of lighting a rolled‑up magazine and throwing it into the building.

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas

Authorities say the backpack contained fuel containers, matches, and a lighter, and that a note was left at the scene. Court filings also claim Brown had expressed hostility toward the Comal County GOP, federal law‑enforcement agencies including ICE, and certain executive‑branch officials she allegedly labeled "Enemies of the U.S. Constitution."

Brown was arrested on Jan. 22 and initially booked on state charges of burglary and arson. She now faces federal prosecution as well.

The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from New Braunfels police and the city's fire marshal.