Neiman Marcus to stay open in Downtown Dallas through the end of 2025, parent company says

Neiman Marcus' iconic Downtown Dallas location will stay open through 2025, the department store's corporate parent said Friday morning.

Earlier this month, Saks Global said the decision to permanently close the retailer's flagship location was final. It was supposed to close its doors for good on March 31.

"We look forward to exploring what's on the horizon and are committed to continuing our conversations with the Saks Global team," said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Tolbert.

The retailer will continue operations through Christmas and 2025 holiday season while it explores a reimagination of the location in collaboration with the City of Dallas, Saks said.

"We deeply admire the city's passion and unwavering dedication to Neiman Marcus' storied legacy in Dallas. The potential reimagination of this iconic shopping destination reinforces Saks Global's commitment to redefining the luxury shopping experience," said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks Global.

Saks said its leaders have met with Dallas city officials to discuss the potential of a new, innovative format for the retailer.

Those concepts include a luxury retail experience, a curated art exhibition and a fashion and event center. Another proposal includes an incubator for fashion design and manufacturing.

A Neiman Marcus location remains at Dallas' NorthPark Mall. The spokesperson said there are plans for a $100 million renovation at this location.

Neiman Marcus' history in Dallas

CBS News Texas reported on Feb. 18 that Neiman Marcus received a notice from its landlord regarding the termination of its occupancy, which would lead to the closure of its iconic location in Downtown Dallas. The information was provided by a spokesperson from Saks.

Nearly a century ago, Neiman and Marcus signed a 99-year ground lease on a plot of land in Downtown Dallas owned by C.C. Slaughter, a close friend of both families. Slaughter never intended to profit from the lease, which never exceeded more than $400 per month. The lease expired in January but was extended until March 31.