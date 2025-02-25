Dallas leaders say they want to keep iconic Neiman Marcus location: "It felt like planning a funeral"

Leaders from the City of Dallas met on Tuesday to discuss saving the iconic Downtown Neiman Marcus location. After serving as the brand's headquarters since 1907, doors are set to close on March 31.

Dallas' City Manager Kimberly Tolbert, along with Jennifer Scripps, president and CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc; Shawn Todd, founder and CEO of Todd Interests; and Linda McMahon, CEO of the Dallas Economic Development Corporation spoke about the actions they will take to save the retailer and keep it in Downtown Dallas.

The retailer received a notice from its landlord to terminate its occupancy, forcing to close the iconic Downtown Dallas location, according to a spokesperson with Saks Fifth Avenue, the parent company of Neiman Marcus.

The spokesperson said the company is disappointed to lose a piece of Neiman Marcus history.

Scripps started off by saying the closure of the historic landmark seemed premature.

"At first it felt like we were starting to plan a funeral without verifying the patient didn't have a glimmer of life left," she said Tuesday morning.

Scripps said a letter will be sent to Saks Fifth Avenue asking for a meeting to work together to keep Neiman Marcus in Downtown Dallas.

Tolbert emphasized that the store makes Dallas what it is and has become a fabric of what Downtown has become today.

"Neiman's set a standard for excellence in Downtown Dallas," she said. "We believe it is critical for Neiman's to remain in this space."

Texans are faithful and are problem solvers, Todd said, adding that Neiman Marcus was built with Texas money "and Texas grit."

"We want to do the right thing in Texas," he said.

A Neiman Marcus location remains at Dallas' NorthPark Mall. The spokesperson said there are plans for a $100 million renovation at this location.

"No one is here for personal gain, we're all here to support Downtown Dallas," McMahon said.