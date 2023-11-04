Near record highs by mid-week, then a return to fall weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fall back those clocks before you go to bed. The weekend shall end, it seems, a little earlier Sunday.

Starting Monday, the new standard is that most of us are getting home from our work day just as it is getting dark. The struggle is real.

We'll continue to lose daylight until the Winter Solstice in late December, our shortest day at our latitude is about 10 hours of daylight We'll lose about 48 more minutes over the next 48 days.

The nights are getting warmer. After the near freeze to start the month, we are climbing back to above-normal temperatures for morning lows/daytime highs.

We'll see great weather Sunday. There might be some clouds and a little fog around in the morning, but the afternoon sun gets us into the upper 70s. Enjoy the time with family or friends watching the Cowboy/Eagles game. The weather in Philly is sunny and 60s.

We climb to near-record highs by Tuesday/Wednesday. Expect dry, breezy days before a cold front hits Thursday.

Most of the eastern half of the U.S. is enjoying warm weather to start the week. By Thursday and beyond, fall returns.

It appears the return of some wet weather is ahead of us with the return of cooler days. It will be nothing like the deluge last time but rain chances start to show up on a daily basis. The First Alert Weather Team should be able to give you a better picture of our rain chances on what days as we draw closer.

Here is your 7-day. Statistically speaking in regards to the accuracy of long-range forecasts, we usually land within 3 degrees for the forecasted low/high up to three days out. That drops to about 6 degrees about seven days out and really fades by day 10.