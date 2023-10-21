Near record heat this afternoon, chances for rain next week

Near record heat ahead for North Texas this weekend

We have another afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s.

Happy Saturday!

We will be close to record heat this afternoon; temperatures will get into the low 90s, but rain could be on the way next week. High clouds will continue to stream in through the day along with breezy southerly winds.

We are close to record heat this afternoon. The current record is 94 and we are forecasting 92 for DFW.

Clouds stick with us overnight, keeping temperatures milder to start our Sunday.

Thicker cloud cover on Sunday will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler, topping out in the upper 80s.

Next week, a pattern change arrives along with daily rain and storm chances. You may want to keep the umbrella in the car.

We are not expecting each day to be a washout, but we will be tracking showers in North Texas every day next week.

Rainfall totals will vary across the area, with some areas, especially in the west, picking up 3'"–4" of rain.

While DFW will likely see closer to 1"–2" of rain, the severe threat is low at this time. Keep in mind that any rain at this point is beneficial.

The clouds and rain keep our mornings mild and muggy and our afternoons in the lower 80s.

A cold front arrives Friday and will usher in cooler air for the weekend.