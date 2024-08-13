CBS News Texas heads back to school
NORTH TEXAS – School is back in session across Dallas-Fort Worth and CBS News Texas is going back-to-school.
The CBS News Texas morning team will be riding along on an Arlington ISD school bus on Aug. 14, documenting the first day of school for a freshman and the last first day of school for a senior from Martin High School.
Two teachers will also join the bus ride on Wednesday before arriving at the school, where Madison Sawyer and Carmen Blackwell will meet Scott Padgett for some back to school fun.
Madison, Carmen and Scott will be chatting with Martin HS students, Martin HS principal Marlene Roddy and Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith.
Tune in on Wednesday when we take the show on the road in the big yellow bus from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Here are other North Texas school districts returning to class this week:
