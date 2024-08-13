CBS News Texas heads back to school

NORTH TEXAS – School is back in session across Dallas-Fort Worth and CBS News Texas is going back-to-school.

The CBS News Texas morning team will be riding along on an Arlington ISD school bus on Aug. 14, documenting the first day of school for a freshman and the last first day of school for a senior from Martin High School.

Two teachers will also join the bus ride on Wednesday before arriving at the school, where Madison Sawyer and Carmen Blackwell will meet Scott Padgett for some back to school fun.

Madison, Carmen and Scott will be chatting with Martin HS students, Martin HS principal Marlene Roddy and Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith.

Tune in on Wednesday when we take the show on the road in the big yellow bus from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Here are other North Texas school districts returning to class this week:

Aug. 14, 2024

Aledo ISD

Argyle ISD

Arlington ISD

Aubrey ISD

Azle ISD

Birdville ISD

Ferris ISD

Forney ISD

Glen Rose ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Greenville ISD

Highland Park ISD

Kaufman ISD

Keller ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Mansfield ISD

Mesquite ISD

Midlothian ISD

Northwest ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Tolar ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Weatherford ISD

White Settlement ISD

Wylie ISD

Aug. 15, 2024

Alvarado ISD

Alvord ISD

Wichita Falls ISD