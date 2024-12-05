Murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO sparks North Texas corporations to reassess security measures for executives

NORTH TEXAS — The murder of UnitedHealthCare's CEO has North Texas corporations already inquiring about adding security details for their high-level leaders.

He donned a top hat and coat when the owner of the Kendall Jackson winery visited the British royal family. He's stood in the background lurking around countless politicians, former presidents, and famous actors during his 24 years as a protection agent.

"It's not like you see on the TV," said Frank Roberson. "It's not the 'Bodyguard' with Kevin Costner. It's not the flashy running around with Kim Kardashian, bodyguard. And there's a difference between a protection agent and what they do for Hollywood stars. That type of thing. It's a very, I want to say, lonely existence."

Roberson heads the Black Rhino Group, a security firm in Mansfield that employs more than two dozen protection agents like him.

Roberson says he has seen and read enough about the Manhattan street murder of UnitedHealthCare's CEO to reach one conclusion that's obvious to him.

"With a three-man detail, with a driver, an advanced guy and a body man, this could have absolutely been prevented in my opinion," he said.

Roberson has studied the security camera video

"When it went through my mind, first, I don't think it's a professional," said Roberson. "I think it's a hit job, but I think it's somebody that has some sort of training that I think they're outside their lane, so to speak."

Roberson says it's not uncommon for large companies and executives to forgo personal security details because of the cost, around $300,000 per protectee, and the fact that many simply don't want it.

"They look at it as, you know, having a third wheel there sometimes," Roberson said. "But it is, in those cases, usually the CEOs are there, in corporate level, that are mandated to have security, that, really, it's forced on them."

But he says more are inquiring after what he considers a wake-up call.

"They don't think it's ever going to happen to them," he said.

And that likely means more work for those like Roberson.

"But it's good work because, for me, it's cerebral," Roberson said. "It's planning and being two steps ahead."