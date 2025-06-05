Multiple people injured in shooting in South Dallas, police say

Mass shooting in Dallas sends multiple victims to the hospital

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in South Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

Police were called to 3300 S. Malcolm X Blvd. around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Dallas police said the initial investigation found that unknown suspects shot multiple victims.

Multiple units were assigned to the call, including 5 rescue units, police said, all of which transported patients to the hospital.

Seven victims were taken to the hospital, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue took five victims, four men and one woman, between the ages of 35 and 48. Two other people, in their 20s and 30s, were taken to the hospital via private means.

The police originally reported that eight people had been injured and taken to the hospital, with two victims in critical condition, but later said the number of victims is seven.

There is not currently information on a suspect.

This is a developing story.