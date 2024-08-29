Multi-vehicle crash leads to closure of I-35E northbound in Dallas

Portion of I-35E northbound shut down in Dallas

DALLAS – A crash in southern Dallas County caused a portion of I-35E to shut down Thursday morning.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-35E at Loop 12. There is no information yet about possible injuries or exactly how the accident happened.

Drivers headed into Downtown Dallas on I-35E northbound were forced off the highway at Loop 12.

Alternate routes include Marsalis Avenue, which runs parallel to I-35E.

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a miles-long backup in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.