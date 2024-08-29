Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash leads to closure of I-35E northbound in Dallas

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS – A crash in southern Dallas County caused a portion of I-35E to shut down Thursday morning. 

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-35E at Loop 12. There is no information yet about possible injuries or exactly how the accident happened.

Drivers headed into Downtown Dallas on I-35E northbound were forced off the highway at Loop 12. 

Alternate routes include Marsalis Avenue, which runs parallel to I-35E. 

snapshot-4.jpg
Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a miles-long backup in the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

