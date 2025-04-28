Emergency crews respond after motorcycle officer involved in crash in Southlake, police say

Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Southlake, police say

Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Southlake, police say

Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Southlake, police say

Emergency crews are responding after a motorcycle officer was involved in a crash in Southlake Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 300 Southlake Boulevard near Olivia Court, according to Southlake DPS. Police officers are working to divert traffic in the area, as crews work to investigate and clear the scene.

There's no word yet on injuries.

From the CBS News Texas chopper, you can see an officer's motorcycle in the road, lying on its side with parts of the motorcycle broken off and lying in the road.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.