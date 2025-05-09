Mother's Day weekend in North Texas looking pleasant, sunny

Another gorgeous day is ahead with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s under clear skies on Friday.

Once again, afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s with increasing afternoon clouds.

CBS News Texas

A few spotty showers can't be ruled out in the afternoon hours with daytime heating, but most areas will remain dry and no severe weather is expected.

Any precipitation will quickly come to an end later this evening.

CBS News Texas

North Texas' streak of below-normal temperatures continues into this weekend, just in time for Mother's Day.

CBS News Texas

Enjoy the pleasant weather, because as high pressure builds in next week and winds become southerly, temperatures across North Texas will jump into the 90s.

Wednesday is within one degree of the afternoon temperature record of 95 degrees.

CBS News Texas