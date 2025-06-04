Motel 6 tenant fatally shot after confrontation with Garland police and SWAT; second person found dead in hotel room

A Motel 6 tenant was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon after pointing a gun at Garland police officers and a standoff with SWAT, authorities said.

Garland police were called to the Motel 6 located at 12721 LBJ Freeway for a "disturbance" between a hotel tenant and management. Officers said they tried to speak with the tenant, who pointed a firearm at them.

Garland PD said the officers took cover, and due to the "high-risk nature of the situation," SWAT was called, detectives obtained a warrant for the tenant, and nearby hotel rooms were evacuated.

SWAT team negotiators tried to communicate with the tenant, Garland PD said, but the suspect refused.

Garland police said that after negotiation attempts failed, the SWAT team sent tear gas into the room and try to force the suspect to surrender. As SWAT team negotiators approached the room's window, the suspect confronted one of the team members with a firearm from inside the room, the report states.

Garland PD said the officer fired his department-issued rifle and struck the suspect.

The SWAT team then entered the room and found the suspect had been fatally shot. A second person, already dead, was found in the room. Garland PD said initial observations suggest the second person had been dead for "some time prior to the incident."

No officers were injured, and Garland PD has not identified the suspect or the second person in the room.

The Garland Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspect's actions and the death of the second person discovered in the room.