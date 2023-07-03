Mosquito sample in Dallas County tests positive for West Nile

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) says it identified a mosquito pool positive for West Nile virus.

Samples that tested positive were collected from Farmers Branch and Coppell, DHHS said.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been identified at this time; however, positive results indicate the virus is in our community.

In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.

DCHHS says residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather.

Click here to view a map of the spraying areas.

"This July 4th holiday season please continue to do everything you can to prevent mosquito bites. Mosquitos can transmit West Nile Virus and other diseases. As people are getting outside more, remember the four Ds: DEET, Dress, Drain, and Dusk to Dawn", said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

• DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

• DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

• DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

• DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae, or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 10 states report humans contracting the West Nile virus to date in 2023.

For more information, click here.