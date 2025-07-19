More than 1,000 kids receive free school supplies and resources at Back2School Fest

More than a thousand children will start the school year on the right foot after receiving free school supplies and resources at the Back2School Fest on Saturday at The Potter's House Fort Worth.

Many parents may find it hard to believe the school year is right around the corner, but the back-to-school festival helped them get ready with all kinds of resources for the entire family.

Law enforcement shows support

Students of all grades and their parents got a head start on the school year at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and The Potter's House Fort Worth's festival.

"We want to be a part of this because they want to be a part of their fabric of their life, to demonstrate to them that law enforcement officers support them, that we're cheerleaders for their success, and we want them to see that today as they go through this program," Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said.

Free supplies, haircuts, and exams

Kids received a backpack full of school supplies, in addition to on-site haircuts, vision exams and immunizations to get them ready for the upcoming school year.

"I don't have to worry about buying my own things, and I don't have to use any money. It's free for everybody, so I won't have to worry. There's extra resources over here too," said sixth grader Kamiah Irahezagura.

Fun for the whole family

The family-friendly event featured face painting, bounce houses, food trucks and more. Adults received free health screenings and learned about educational resources and after-school programs for their children.

Empowering students and parents

"This is a great opportunity for us as a ministry to equip and empower not only the parents but the students for a successful school year. We want to not just give them resources, not just give them a book bag and some pencils, but we want to empower them. We want to pour into their mind. We want to pour that into them, into their academic future, and into the parents," said The Potter's House Fort Worth Pastor Julio Hobaish.

The Potter's House hosts events like this year-round. Click here for more information.