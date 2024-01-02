More sunshine on the way after a foggy morning Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS —The cold and rainy night continues but we are seeing the rain ending from West to East. That trend continues as dry air in the mid to upper levels is rotating over North Texas.

We have the potential of some patchy fog overnight into tomorrow morning and I won't rule out the chance of some AM drizzle or spotty light rain.

However, we see the clouds clear to give us partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

With more sunshine on the way, our temperatures will warm into the lower 50s compared to our 49° high today.

Thursday looks to be nice with sunny skies most of the day and highs near average with a high of 55°. Rain returns as another upper trough moves over North Texas Thursday into Friday and our temps are back down to the lower 50s on Friday.

Saturday into Sunday looks to be nice and we have a dry weekend on tap. However, late Sunday a strong upper L moves into the southern plains and we see a return of rain and stronger storms on Monday.

A strong cold front moves through North Texas Monday and drops our highs to the upper 40s on Tuesday with winds gusting to near 30 mph.

Keep the winter coat and umbrella handy these next 7 days.