More sunshine and sizzling temperatures ahead for North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Heatwave bakes North Texas, slight rain chances early next week
Heatwave bakes North Texas, slight rain chances early next week 02:59

NORTH TEXAS — If you were looking for relief from the oppressive heat, hopefully, you got out Wednesday morning. Afternoon temperatures topped out in the mid-90s.

But the heat is building back in starting Thursday into the weekend. Our Weather Alert continues for our western counties under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow until 9 p.m.

The metroplex is under a Heat Advisory Thursday for feels like temperatures to 110.

Expect lots of sunshine and sizzling temperatures Thursday. It is important to continue your heat safety precautions.  

Not only do we have the dangerous heat on Thursday, we also have an Air Quality Alert. Sensitive groups will want to limit their time outdoors in the afternoon.

The Elevated Fire Threat also continues west of 281, please avoid any activities that could spark a fire.

Rain chances are slim for the next several days, but we are watching for a few showers to try and move into North Texas early next week as an area of low pressure moves onshore in South Texas.

