More sunshine and higher temperatures across North Texas on Tuesday

Warm weather is on the way

Warm weather is on the way

Warm weather is on the way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking warmer weather and more sunshine!

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Tuesday, we'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of North Texas. A few early morning showers east of the Metroplex will continue pushing east today as an area of low pressure offshore moves away from our state.

With more sunshine, our high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be chilly, falling into the upper 40s.

CBS News Texas

Warmer weather is headed our way, along with more sunshine.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds.

CBS News Texas

We'll see a few more clouds on Friday to call sky conditions mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

This weekend will be a bit unsettled.

CBS News Texas

On Saturday, highs will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Then, on Sunday, a low pressure system will track toward Texas from the northwest, giving way to scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain will likely continue through our Monday. The rain chance each day is around 40%.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Sunday and the low 60s on Monday.

Then, looking ahead to Thanksgiving, stay tuned. For now, we're tracking partly cloudy skies next Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We'll keep you posted to any changes in your First Alert Forecast for the holiday.

CBS News Texas