More scattered showers, storms round out the warm weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - North Texans hungry for a celestial delight tonight could look up 10-15 minutes after the CBS News Texas broadcast ended to see the strawberry moon.

Positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere, the moon looked brighter and larger than usual.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the threat for more scattered showers and thunderstorms lingers, according to CBS News Meteorologist Michael Autovino. An early round of storms building from West Texas could carry over during the afternoon and evening. Areas of localized flooding are possible for those who see stronger thunderstorms and heavier downpours.

But severe storms aren't anticipated.

Expect temperatures to stay warm in the upper 80s on both Sunday and Monday with more scattered storms in the forecast to begin the workweek. A few storms are possible on Tuesday with drier conditions by midweek. Then, temperatures quickly heat up and humidity is on the rise. Finally, only a passing shower or storm is possible into early next weekend but the 90s will continue.