More North Texas school districts joining the phone-free movement

NORTH TEXAS — Most of us cannot imagine going a whole day without our phones, but that will be the new rule for thousands of North Texas students. The I-Team surveyed 50 school districts and found a growing number joining the phone-free movement.

Grand Prairie ISD is one of the latest districts to buy Yondr pouches for students. Once the small bags are locked, they can only be opened with special magnets issued by the company. According to Yondr, the pouches, plus the equipment, training and support cost about $30 per student the first year.

Larry Jones, the principal of South Grand Prairie High School, says the data he's seen from other Yondr districts is encouraging.

"We think it's going to increase the social-emotional learning opportunities for our students," he said. "It will allow them to communicate with their friends more, and actually sit down and talk."

Jones joined other principals, administrators, and even a school resource officer who convinced the school board to say yes to Yondr in May. When asked, Officer Bryan Williams told trustees he supported the move.

"Cell phones are probably our biggest issue when it comes to school distractions. It's our main culprit of bullying, harassment, and allowing kids to create a negative environment on campus," he said. "And I'm a firm believer that this can work. This will work."

Dallas ISD, Princeton ISD, and Terrell ISD are also adding to the pouches to a limited number of campuses. Pace High School in Duncanville ISD has used the pouches for the last four years.

Lake Highlands High School in Richardson ISD is beginning its second year with Yondr pouches. Principal Kerri Jones says the small bags have made a huge difference.

"Classrooms are different because teachers are teaching," she told the I-Team. "The number of altercations has gone down. The amount of cyberbullying has gone down." Jones said the cafeteria is now filled with conversation, with some students even playing with cards and dominoes.

According to the district, out-of-school suspensions dropped by 42% in the first year. The Yondr program has spread to eight Richardson ISD campuses.

The success there has Keller ISD considering bringing them in.

Dr. Tracey Johnston, the Keller ISD superintendent, spoke about it at a recent school board meeting when discussing new restrictions. Starting this year, Keller students will not be allowed to have phones in their pockets or on their bodies. Phones must be kept off and in a bag or backpack.

Johnston vowed to bring in Yondr if students continued to break the rules.

"If we cannot as a community, as parents, as educators, come together and get our hands wrapped around this year," said Superintendent Dr. Tracey Johnston, "Phones will be locked up all day, every day."

Pockets are the only place cell phones are allowed in Little Elm ISD. Each teacher has a storage area with individual compartments for each student's device.

Almost every other district we contacted has an "off and out of sight" policy, meaning students cannot use them without permission from a teacher.

Lancaster ISD takes a different approach.

"To say that our students wouldn't have access or shouldn't have access to them, I just don't think is realistic," said Lancaster High School principal Kirsten Jett.

Instead, she believes it is all about highlighting the positive ways to use phones and incorporating them into instruction time. Students also use their devices as a hall pass. An app allows administrators to track each student's location in real-time.

Lancaster ISD administrators also credit their digital citizenship course. Every middle and high school student has to be certified in the course in the first month of school. It explains issues like cyberbullying and the consequences of sharing sensitive content.

Jett said phones are not a huge disciplinary issue at her school, but in Richardson Jones says removing them brought so many advantages, she recommends it to any school struggling with the same problem.

"Take a risk and be bold and do something different," said Jones. "Because it's going to be worth it, especially if what you're doing is not working. Try something new."

According to Richardson ISD, the rewards do not just involve students: the pouches have also contributed to increasing teacher retention.

Out of 50 school districts, just one - Highland Park ISD - refused to release its cell phone policy or answer any questions about it.

Yondr provided this statement to the I-Team:

"When considering our offerings with school partners, it's important to note that Yondr offers schools a comprehensive program; we do not sell pouches on a standalone basis. Yondr's phone-free program (the "Yondr Program") includes all equipment, training, ongoing support, and curriculum resources needed to create and maintain a phone-free environment. In the first year of the Yondr Program, the cost to schools and districts averages about $30 per student in the first year, depending on the size of the school or district. Thereafter, schools pay for replacement equipment as needed. The Yondr Program continues to offer partnership services after implementation so long as the school maintains participation in the program."