More mild temps ahead for North texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Rain chances increase Thursday in North Texas
Rain chances increase Thursday in North Texas 02:54

NORTH TEXAS — It was a very cold start to Tuesday, but temps rebounded into the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon! No rain, for now, but that all changes starting Wednesday night.

It will be cloudier Wednesday but also warmer. Rain chances pick up after midnight Wednesday and continue to increase heading into Thursday.

There will be rain around for the morning drive, as well as the afternoon and evening commute. It looks a bit more scattered closer to midday.

  Into the evening, we could see a few slightly stronger storms to our south.

The severe threat is higher in Central Texas, where a widespread level 1 "marginal" risk is highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center. You'll see a few of our most southern counties are included in this.  

Rain lingers into early Friday, but we should be clearing out into the afternoon and evening. Saturday looks like a great day! Sunday will be cloudier, and rain and storm chances pick back up Sunday night into Monday.

There could be some stronger storms with the system arriving late Sunday into Monday. For now, no weather alerts but we'll keep you updated!  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 5:20 PM CDT

