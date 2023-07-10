More heat, isolated storms possible this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to a few storms and a lot of heat.

As we move through your Monday, a nearby stationary front will keep our weather a bit unsettled.

In fact, a few isolated showers and storms are possible today, but we're not expecting a washout. The chance for rain is 30%. Any storms could produce brief heavy rain and lightning.

Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds today and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of North Texas, but it will feel even hotter.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday night for areas south of I-20. Feels-like temperatures will be between 105° and 112°.

This advisory does not include Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties at this time. Remember to take breaks in the heat, drink a lot of water and check your back to make sure your kids and pets are not left behind in the dangerous heat.

Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible late. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

On Tuesday, we'll still see a few showers and isolated storms in our forecast as the front begins pushing north.

The chance for rain is 30%. Storms could again produce heavy rain briefly and lightning. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

Then, starting Wednesday, the heat is on!

High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 101° under sunny skies.

Then, on Thursday and Friday, highs will be around 102° with more sunshine.

Each day will have feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits. Heat alerts will likely be posted, so start planning ahead for the dangerous heat.