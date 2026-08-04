2 men accused in deadly triple shooting at Dallas short-term rental now in custody, police say

Two more suspects have been arrested and charged in a deadly triple shooting that unfolded at a short-term rental in Dallas in late May 2026.

Dallas Police announced charges against Dekamen Greene and Atravion Smith on Tuesday. Greene was arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 17, while Smith was arrested on July 23. Greene and Smith, both 21 years old, are now charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Greene and Smith are the latest suspects to face charges in the case; 18-year-old Tyson McGriff was arrested in June. He is facing the exact same charges Greene and Smith now face.

Arrest affidavits for both men were obtained by CBS News Texas. Both affidavits indicated that anonymous witnesses identified the suspects to Dallas Police by supplying their Instagram handles. The affidavits indicated detectives used this information to track down the suspects.

Dekamen Greene (left) and Atravion Smith. Dallas Police Department

According to the affidavit for Greene, he was on probation in Hunt County and had an electronic monitor on his ankle at the time. A probation officer there reportedly confirmed he was at the short-term rental at the time of the shooting, per the report, and that an anonymous witness called 9-1-1, stating Greene had been dropped off at the house around 8 a.m. with a 40-caliber pistol and that Greene had told them he was responsible afterward.

Smith's affidavit outlined additional details, including that he appeared in McGriff's phone records and that he traveled to the short-term rental with McGriff. Smith's affidavit also indicated that Greene told detectives during an interview he had given Smith a gun; the affidavit says a search of Smith's home in Forney turned up a 9-millimeter pistol inside a backpack along with an extended magazine, a drum magazine, and ammunition.

The shooting, which unfolded at the house along Vilbig Road on May 26, 2026, left three people dead:

Jaiden Cooper, 24

Jaiclyn Scott, 20

Journie Griffin, 19

A fourth victim was injured.

Tyson McGriff, 18, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police said during their investigation that a witness told officers McGriff had a previous conflict with one of the victims, Scott, and he and others were involved in an argument with guns drawn. The witness told police that McGriff was pulled outside of the home to calm down.

When McGriff returned inside the home, the shooting happened, according to an arrest affidavit. The department said McGriff was positively identified through a suspect photo lineup as one of the shooters.