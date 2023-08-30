Watch CBS News
Local News

More 90s Thursday and Friday before triple-digit holiday weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

More 90s Thursday and Friday before triple digit holiday weekend
More 90s Thursday and Friday before triple digit holiday weekend 03:23

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're keeping the forecast highs below 100° for the next few days, but highs will be back into the triple digits for the Labor Day holiday.

download.png

It should be another refreshing start to the day on Thursday, with some spots dropping into the 60s once again, though not at DFW with a forecast low in the mid-70s.  

download.png

We do still have an Ozone Action Day on Thursday though, so people with upper respiratory issues may want to limit their time outdoors.  

download.png

Just a reminder about what we saw with Idalia on Wednesday: The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane around 6:45 a.m. CT. The storm has since weakened to a tropical storm, which makes sense given its continual interaction with land.  

download.png

You can see the wind gusts in Perry, Fla. Wednesday morning, shortly after the time of landfall, at 85 mph.

download.png

The NHC official forecast calls for the storm to remain a tropical storm as it tracks close to the Carolina coastline overnight into Thursday, before moving out to sea Thursday afternoon.

download.png

While the coast will deal with storm surges and strong winds, keep an eye out for flooding issues further inland. This happens a lot in the Carolinas in particular when tropical systems impact the coast.  

download.png

Locally, we hopefully won't see triple digits at DFW until Sunday!  

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.