More 100-degree days, heat advisories ahead including the Fourth of July

NORTH TEXAS — The first day of July starts with the 3rd 100-degree day of the season for North Texas.

Monday's morning low of 83 degrees is the warmest low ever recorded for this date, and the warmest morning so far this year. This is also the third morning in a row North Texas broke a record for such a warm start to the day.

No surprise North Texas hit 100 degrees today. The next 62 days (July and August) are "peak heat" season.

Heat is what the metroplex will be getting for the next three days including the Fourth of July on Thursday.

CBS News Texas meteorologists are expecting the continuation of heat advisories through this period. Because of the holiday on Thursday, the team will likely issue a Weather Alert on Wednesday for the holiday day heat. There are many outdoor activities and events scheduled for July 4th. There will be many people visiting the area, many who are not acclimated to this kind of dangerous heat.

And then there is Friday:

How about a break from the heat? The heat dome that has given us hot and dry weather (the last measurable rain at DFW was about three weeks ago) is expected to slide east.

This opens the door for a rare July cold front to come into north Texas. Friday and Saturday have decent rain chances.

The rain chances and cloud cover mean some heat relief as well. The long Fourth Weekend will feature some cooler days.

There is a hint of a break in the weather pattern the following week. The outlook is a chance of above-normal rainfall.

Some of this forecast is based on the tropics. Right now, there is the first major hurricane of the season in the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Beryl is near Category Five strength.

The next land mass in the path is Jamaica on Wednesday.

The hurricane should continue to weaken as it hits the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

The storm will weaken and get out into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it is forecasted to hit Mexico and not bring much rain into Texas.

The First Alert Weather team will continue to provide updates on Beryl while it churns away further south. The hurricane season is just starting. Here is the 7-day forecast. Be sure to enjoy the cooler weather this coming weekend.

