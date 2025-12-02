Months after fire, some Cooper Apartments tenants finally getting limited access to belongings

It's been five months since a six-alarm fire at Cooper Apartments forced hundreds of residents from their homes, and many still cannot access their belongings. With the holidays approaching, the loss is hitting families hard, but tenants and their attorneys say there may finally be some progress.

This holiday season looks very different for Ashley and Justin Teachman. The apartment they decorated last year is now boarded up.

"It's unfathomable knowing all of our life… our things," said Justin Teachman. "Right behind those walls."

Families say holidays are harder with belongings locked away

The Teachmans are among hundreds displaced by the June 23 fire. Since then, the complex has restricted access to units and declared most, including the Teachmans', total losses, even though the family said their unit showed no water, smoke or mold damage.

"In the holiday season, it's really tough to be joyful knowing that our life is still in there," Justin Teachman said.

Without their belongings, the family is relying on neighbors and relatives this season, borrowing Christmas trees, hand-me-down dishes, and even pie plates.

"We currently have a plastic table and outdoor chairs," said Ashley Teachman. "We even had to borrow pie plates from my grandmother. It's just been really challenging."

For Ashley Teachman, the hardest loss is irreplaceable: family photos of her father, who died five years ago.

"He passed away before I met her," said Justin Teachman. "That wall of pictures is my only connection to him."

Complex to allow limited access as lawsuit expands

Attorneys representing the Teachmans and other tenants said there is finally some good news. Cooper Apartments has agreed to let some residents retrieve more belongings than the few boxes previously allowed, though they say there is still a long way to go.

"The holidays are tough enough, and now to have those types of items withheld with no rhyme or reason," said attorney Kaleb Godwin.

Godwin said tenants in condemned units will be given a two-hour window to work with a construction crew to retrieve items, with the exception of furniture and clothing. Residents in units deemed safe will be allowed to hire movers.

"It's a start, but it's not enough," Godwin said. When asked what would be enough, he said, "Money."

Godwin's team has filed an amended lawsuit adding more tenants and alleging the complex sold renters' insurance that falsely promised to cover personal property. The lease refers to the policy as "AssetProtect," which states coverage of up to $10,000.

"The selling point was, 'Hey, not only is our apartment really cool, but we bill you for renter's insurance, so you don't have to get your own,'" Godwin said. "Tenants tried to make claims only to find out the company's denying coverage."

The Teachmans said they are grateful their family and their dog, Shep, made it out safely. They have since bought a house, but it remains mostly empty, and they worry about what might be lost for good.

"There were months where security wasn't there," Justin Teachman said. "Some of our stuff's probably not there."

Cooper Apartments management did not respond to requests for comment.