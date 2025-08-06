Displaced tenants sue North Texas apartments over fire, demand accountability

Nearly 50 tenants displaced by a massive fire at The Cooper Apartments in June are taking legal action, filing a lawsuit Tuesday to hold owners and management accountable — not just for the blaze, but for the weeks of confusion and silence that followed.

"Honestly, every day that I wake up for the past 45 days now, it feels like the first day of the fire," said plaintiff Amy Ngo. "Because nothing has really changed."

Loss of dignity and trust

Plaintiffs say they've lost not only their homes and belongings, but their sense of dignity and trust.

"I've already lost everything, but also feel like I can't do anything about it," said Alexandrea Carrera.

Now, they say they're fighting for one thing: accountability.

"It feels like everyone's playing corporate hot potato," said Matthew Plant.

"We have to keep applying pressure so that everyone who was a part of this is held accountable," added Zaire Harris.

Lawsuit targets multiple defendants

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Katie Steele, includes 49 plaintiffs. It demands a temporary restraining order to stop any demolition or destruction of remaining property at the scene.

"I just imagine a bunch of clowns running around, and the right hand not talking to the left hand, and we're left completely out of the circus," Steele said.

The suit alleges negligence, mishandling of personal property and more. It names several defendants, including the property owners, electrical company, electrician and technician. According to the lawsuit, the technician working on a rooftop HVAC unit was unlicensed and unsupervised. The fire broke out shortly after.

"I was shocked," said Ngo. "I thought there were more measures in place."

Communication breakdown after fire

After the fire, residents say they were left without answers for weeks. According to the suit, management failed to provide a timeline for when tenants could retrieve their belongings. They say updates were often sent on weekends or late at night.

Sam Russell said he received an email late one evening informing him his belongings would be discarded, including items from his late mother.

"There must be something better than just shooting me a phantom, ghost-written email at 9:30 p.m. on a Thursday telling me my apartment was a total loss," Russell said. "Because it wasn't a total loss on June 27."

Waivers and time limits criticized

When some tenants were eventually allowed back in, the lawsuit claims they were first required to sign a waiver. After that, they had just four hours to collect whatever remained.

"Four hours with four people to take their whole lives out," Steele said. "Just add insult to injury."

The suit is seeking more than $1 million in damages to cover personal losses, relocation expenses and emotional distress. But for many, the money isn't the point.

"It's the principle," Russell said. "Money means nothing."

"So far, this has been inhumane," added plaintiff Ernesto Almazan. "We just want them to make things right."

More legal action expected

A spokesperson for The Cooper said Tuesday they are reviewing the allegations and are unable to comment at this time.

Another Fort Worth attorney tells CBS News Texas that a second lawsuit with 61 additional plaintiffs is expected to be filed in the coming days.